Mentor Blaze Pizza opens Tuesday

Another Blaze Pizza franchise opens in northeast Ohio. The restaurant opens Tuesday at 9571 Mentor Avenue.

Wednesday, July 12 the restaurant is offering all-day free pizza. You have to follow them on social media to get that deal.

The franchise specializes in build-your-own pizzas. They offer 10 different kinds of sauces customers can put on their pie. White Top, Meat Eater and Red Vine are some of the signature pizzas.

Blaze has other locations in the Buckeye State including Toledo, Mason (outside of Cincinnati), Columbus and Canton.

LeBron James is a national spokesperson for the company and an investor.

