Police: Man claiming to be firefighter soliciting donations

The Richfield police said a man is asking for $25 donations from people on behalf of the fire department.

Police said the man tells people he's with the fire department and also works for American Fire and Security. He's handing out business cards, saying his name is Wood Thomas.

Police said his real name is Gary P. Thomas and calls police if you had any contact or gave a donation to him.

