School Board 5-1, in favor of Narcan in Akron schools

Akron Public School Board members voted 5-1 in favor of allowing naloxone on school grounds.

Officers patrolling the city's public middle and high schools will start carrying the overdose antidote during the 2017-18 school year.

Supporters say access to the antidote, also known by the brand name Narcan, could help prevent potential drug deaths amid the opioid epidemic. The nasal spray quickly reverses an overdose from heroin and prescription painkillers.

School resource officers at Akron's six high schools and nine middle schools will carry the antidote and be trained to use it. It will be stored in the schools' health clinics.

