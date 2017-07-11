Toddler dies after being found in backyard pool

A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Lorain.

According to authorities the toddler drowned Sunday morning at a home in the 2700 block of W. 39th.

Police and paramedics were called to the home around 11 a.m., where they found the unresponsive girl in an above ground pool and began doing CPR. She was rushed to Lorain Mercy Hospital where she passed away.

The child's name has not been released.

This incident appears to be a tragic accident, no foul play is suspected and the investigation is still ongoing.

