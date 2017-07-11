Bolt of lightning strikes car, ruptures water lines

Lightning struck a car, knocked out power to home and caused water main break. (Source: WOIO)

Lightning struck a car on Lake Forest Drive early Tuesday morning and caused a chain reaction.

The strike was so powerful the air bags were employed in the car.

Bay Village police said the voltage put holes in the driveway and radiated the water lines, causing a water main break.

The house also had blown light sockets and broken glass. Fortunately, no one was injured.

