Cleveland man sentenced; busted trafficking guns bought at gun show

A Cleveland man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally selling two dozen guns purchased over a weekend at a gun show in Medina County.

Carlton H. Nunn, 36, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of making false and fictitious statements regarding the sale of firearms.

Nunn purchased 24 9 mm pistols from four dealers at the Medina Gun Show on Sept. 10 and 11, 2016. He attended the gun show with two people, identified as S.B. and J.B., who appeared to select the firearms and provided the cash to purchase the guns, according to court documents.

Nunn told at least one firearms dealer that he instructed a concealed carry class and the firearms were for use in his class. In reality, Nunn left pistols in the trunk of J.B. and S.B.’s car. Nunn knew J.B. for 30 years and knew he had been to prison, according to court documents.

One of the pistols Nunn purchased has been recovered at a crime scene in Canada. Nunn also admitted making illegal purchases of firearms at the Summit County Gun Show, according to court documents.

