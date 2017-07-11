Cold Case: Cleveland police release age-progression photos of Ashley Summers

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with Cleveland police are still trying to locate a teenager who has been missing since 2007.

Ashley Summers went missing from her home in Cleveland, Ohio over 10 years ago. She was last seen on July 9, 2007. She was 14-years-old.

Below is a age-progression photo that shows what Ashley may look like today. She would be 24-years-old now.

This is what Ashley looked like around the time of her disappearance.

Ashley is described as 5'5" and she was approximately 130 pounds when she was last seen.

She has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of the name "gene" and a heart on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Ashley is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5005 or your local FBI.

