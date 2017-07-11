Comparing RV sharing websites (photos)

Peer-to-peer RV rentals are now an option. Much like VRBO or Airbnb, websites like RVshare.com and Outdoorsy.co offer RV owners a chance to rent out their RVs and make on them when they're not in use.

According to Outdoorsy, the average cost of a seven day trip from Ohio to the Grand Canyon for a family of four to seven people, this month or next, would depend upon the class, or type of RV you're renting.

Here are the most recommended RVs on Outdoorsy.co, within a reasonable radius of Cleveland. (Check them out in the photo gallery.)

A Class A would run you about $1,148-$1,722 for 2018 models.

A Class C would cost $1,346-$1,744 for 2007-2017 models.

A travel trailer would be $750-$1,000 for 2017-2018 models.

Both Outdoorsy and RVshare liability coverage, comprehensive and collision, and deductible. Outdoorsy does offer a bigger insurance policy for less money, and will do a driver's motor history background check on renters beforehand for the owner's peace of mind. The company also provides GPS tracking so that owners of the RV's know exactly where their vehicle is at all times. And both offer roadside assistance.

RVshare covers any towing necessary and any wheel or tire repairs that come up.

If you're looking for reviews, Outdoorsy has a community forum on their site. And RVshare has reviews for each owner so that renters can compare cost and experience.

