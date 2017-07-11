N. Ridgeville man accused of following teen from gas station

Police arrest a 47-year-old man they say followed a teen from a gas station.

North Ridgeville police say Michael Hayes saw the 18-year-old girl at the Speedway Gas Station at 35066 Center Ridge Road on July 11.

According to officers, Hayes followed the victim's vehicle when she left the station and followed her for nine miles.

She managed to lose him at the US 20/SR 301 exit and call police.

Hayes is charged with menacing by stalking. Police say it is a felony charge, due to his history of violence.

