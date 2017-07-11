Police: Man jumps counter and robs bank

Police in Stow are searching for a man who jumped over a bank counter and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities responded to a hold-up alarm at Fifth Third Bank on Graham Road Saturday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the bank had been robbed and the suspect, a black male wearing black pants, black shoes and a black sweatshirt with "Stark State" written on the front of it, had threatened bank employees and taken money from one of the tellers.

They said once he entered the bank, he walked toward the counter and jumped over it. No weapon was shown when he demanded money, but he did threaten to shoot employees.

Before he left, witnesses say he forced them into an office and threatened again to shoot anyone if they did not give him a chance to get away.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you know who this is or have any information give police a call.

