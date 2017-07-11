Akron man killed during standoff with police ID'd

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed Sunday, July 9, during a standoff with police.

Edward Earl Taylor, 54, of Akron was killed when he shot at police and they returned fire.

Around 4:00 am Sunday morning police were called to the 2000 block of Thurmont Road for a female being raped at gunpoint. Police said the 40-year-old victim sent a text to a cousin stating that she was being held at gunpoint by Taylor and he was trying to rape her.

When officers arrived, the victim ran out of the house and, as the officers entered, Taylor shot at them and police shot back.

Four hours later, after SWAT arrived at the scene, officers entered the house.

Taylor was found dead inside the home.

He had been shot in the chest. Taylor's death has been ruled a homicide.

