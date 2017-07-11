Cold Case suspect caught after 10 years on the run

After a decade on the run U.S. Marshal's finally captured of cold case fugitive Joe Atkinson. Atkinson, 45, was arrested Monday night in Ripley, WV.

On May 20, 1996, Atkinson, and an accomplice burglarized a home in Westerville, Ohio. Once inside, Atkinson and his friend tied up two men and then Atkinson started to physically assault a woman and his accomplice attempted to rape another woman. One of the men that were tied up was eventually able to free himself, causing the suspects to flee.

Joe Atkinson was convicted of felonious assault and ordered to serve an 8-15 year sentence on September 18, 1996 . On June 10, 2003 Atkinson was paroled to the State of West Virginia. He eventually violated his probation and became a wanted man on September 7, 2005.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411). Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

