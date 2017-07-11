Rocky River police to provide safe meeting area for online purchases

The Rocky River Police Department, in cooperation with mobile marketplace OfferUp, has created a spot where sales transactions that originated online can be securely completed.

The spot is an area in front of the Rocky River Police Department, marked with a 12-inch by 18-inch sign.

Buyers and sellers are welcome to come into the Police Department lobby for additional security.

