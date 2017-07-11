Several area Gymboree locations to close

The Gymboree Corporation announced Tuesday that following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint the company intends to close approximately 350 stores, mainly across the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands.

In order to ensure a seamless experience for customers, the Company has partnered with Great American Group and Tiger Group to help manage the closing sales in its Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet and Crazy 8 stores. The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Local stores closing:

Gymboree

Legacy Village (Lyndhurst)

Great Lakes Mall (Mentor)

Great Northern Mall (N. Olmsted)

Crazy 8

Great Northern Mall (N. Olmsted)

SouthPark Mall (Strongsville)

Updated information will be available on the Company's restructuring website at www.gymboreerestructuring.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.