Police search for armed robbery suspects in North Ridgeville

Cleveland police say they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle with two robbery suspects Tuesday evening.

The chase ended at Chestnut Ridge and State Route 83 (in North Ridgeville).

The two offenders, who are believed to be armed, bailed from the vehicle.

Authorities currently have two K-9 teams searching the area for the duo. They are encouraging those who live nearby to stay in their homes.

