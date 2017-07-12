Woman, great-granddaughter killed in fatal west side house fire

A woman and her 8-year-old great-granddaughter have died after an early morning house fire in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Granton Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. for a house fire. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews arrived and found a smoldering fire on the first floor. Firefighters immediately made entry and rescued two people from the home.

Firefighters performed CPR and transported the 60-year-old Cathy Miller and her great-granddaughter Kihlee Richardson to Fairview Hospital, where they later died. A family member said Cathy's granddaughter came home and found the two victims in the home. A dog also perished in the fire.

There were smoke detectors in the home but they were not working, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

