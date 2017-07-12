At least one suspect in custody after aggravated robbery, police chase

At least one suspect is in custody Wednesday, he and another man are accused of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint and leading police on a nearly 20-mile chase Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday night after trying to flee from police on foot. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday afternoon that a second suspect was arrested, but about an hour later said instead that, “the second suspect is not in custody.”

Officials stated the incident started Tuesday night when a suspect allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant near the intersection of W 106th and Lorain in Cleveland. Cleveland 19 spoke to the man who was working at the time. He said a man wearing a mask came into the store about 15 minutes before closing. He said the man had a gun, and demanded money from the restaurant’s cash register and safe. The suspect fled the scene with about $300.

Police said in a statement that the vehicle used to leave the scene of the Subway robbery was wanted in connection with other robberies at fast food restaurants in recent weeks in the Cleveland area.

Officers located the vehicle which then led then on a chase that ended in North Ridgeville when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car with stop sticks.

Two men ran from the disabled car, one was relatively quickly caught with “the use of a canine” and “was treated at a nearby hospital for a dog bite.”

Police recovered a gun from the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Cleveland 19 spoke to Shannon Dietz, who was working as a bartender at the 83 & Chestnut Pub and Eatery during the police search Tuesday night.

“My family went through my head, my friend’s pub went through my head, just staying alive I guess, just out of the way, went through my head,” said Dietz. “Anxiety was running very high, but we just sat there and kind of hugged each other and waited until the sun came up.”

She said she and another bartender listening to police scanners inside the pub all night long. She said when she learned one 17 year old suspect was caught, she felt relief, but as the mother of an 18-year-old herself, she also felt something else.

“I felt sorry for his family too because maybe he hadn't had anyone to teach him right from wrong,” said Dietz.

She commended law enforcement officers who responded to the scene Tuesday night, and said she’s sure the area where she works in North Ridgeville is safe.

Editor's note: The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office previously told Cleveland 19 News the second suspect had been arrested. Several hours later the prosecutor's office said a second suspect was not in custody.

