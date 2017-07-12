How to outsmart a burglar: Crafty ways to hide valuables

Nobody wants to think about what it would be like to have their home broken into, but thieves sometimes are able to get in, even when you lock the front door.

Luckily, there are some low-cost ways, and quite clever ways, to hide some of your smaller valuables.

Online, you can find things like a hanging closet safe that looks like a vest that you hang in your closet it blends right in with the rest of your clothes for only $11 bucks.

There's also something called the Stalwart Wall Clock Hidden Safe. It looks like a clock, but is really a functioning safe. The Stalwart Wall Clock Hidden Safe, is $12 bucks. There is also a hiding place that looks like an air vent. That costs $89 online.

If you are looking for something you don't need to install, you may like the HOME Steel Dictionary Book Diversion Safe. It works anywhere and costs under $20 bucks.

You might also try the Pillow Safe. It has a built in leather pouch on the inside and sells for about $23 online.

MORE: Click here for more tips on hiding valuables in your home.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.