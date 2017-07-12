AL wins with help from Indians, tribute to Tito

The American League players defeated the National League team 2-1 in Tuesday night's game, with a little help from the Cleveland Indians All-Stars.

Five Indians players, including Jose Ramirez, Michael Brantley, Francisco Lindor, and Andrew Miller were honored during the All-Star Game. Corey Kluber was also selected to play, but did not because he pitched during the regular season recently. The players' highlights include:

Jose Ramirez - Had two hits in two at-bats.

Michael Brantley - Had one hit in two at-bats.

Francisco Lindor - Dazzled with his smile.

Andrew Miller - Earned a save while striking out one batter in one inning.

A good night for the Cleveland Indians. pic.twitter.com/IfQ8OXp0T6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 12, 2017

The coaches from the previous year's World Series teams are normally scheduled to coach the All-Star teams, but since Terry Francona recently underwent a heart procedure, he sat out. Cleveland's bench coach Brad Mills subbed in for Tito. His absence did not go unnoticed:

Terry Francona couldn't make it to the #ASG but Brad Mills made sure he was there anyway.



Get well soon, Tito! https://t.co/cqq2AcpO4E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

Let's hope the momentum and success for the Indians in the All-Star Game can carry on into the second half of the regular season and into the playoffs!

