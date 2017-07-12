Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut turns 80 Friday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut turns 80 Friday

(Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook) (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut will turn 80-years-old Friday. 

When customers purchase any dozen doughnuts Friday they will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents. 

To find a location near you click HERE

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly