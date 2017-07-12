Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut turns 80 Friday

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut will turn 80-years-old Friday.

When customers purchase any dozen doughnuts Friday they will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents.

Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen ???? (US/CAN - no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd — krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017

To find a location near you click HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.