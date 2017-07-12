Donnell Lindsey gets 37-years to life for the murder of Major Ho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Donnell Lindsey gets 37-years to life for the murder of Major Howard

Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Posted by Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Donnell Lindsey (Source: WOIO) Donnell Lindsey (Source: WOIO)
Major Howard's mother and other family members at Donnell Lindsey's sentencing. (Source: WOIO) Major Howard's mother and other family members at Donnell Lindsey's sentencing. (Source: WOIO)
Donnell Lindsey in court at sentencing. (Source: WOIO) Donnell Lindsey in court at sentencing. (Source: WOIO)
Donnell Lindsey's mug shot (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff) Donnell Lindsey's mug shot (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
3-year-old Major Howard (Source: Family photo) 3-year-old Major Howard (Source: Family photo)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

Judge John P. O'Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.

He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison. 

The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.

On Sept. 15, 2015, Lindsey fired a weapon into a stopped car near the intersection of East 113th St and Union Avenue that Major, his godmother, and a family friend were in. Major was struck in the chest and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

It took police approximately seven months to capture Lindsey. With help from the US Marshals and other national law enforcement agencies, Lindsey was caught in Georgia in May 2016.

Lindsey will be 61 years old before he's first eligible for parole.

