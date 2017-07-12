Donnell Lindsey gets 37-years to life for the murder of Major Howard

Major Howard's mother and other family members at Donnell Lindsey's sentencing. (Source: WOIO)

Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

Judge John P. O'Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.

Donnell Lindsey sentenced to 37 years to life in prison for killing 3-year-old Major Howard. https://t.co/75l4PU0aFT pic.twitter.com/pxVunelxLs — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) July 12, 2017

He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison.

The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.

On Sept. 15, 2015, Lindsey fired a weapon into a stopped car near the intersection of East 113th St and Union Avenue that Major, his godmother, and a family friend were in. Major was struck in the chest and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Donnell Lindsey tells court why he's smiling, even though he's being sentenced for killing 3-year-old Major Howardhttps://t.co/75l4PU0aFT pic.twitter.com/pgG39dTJJA — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) July 12, 2017

It took police approximately seven months to capture Lindsey. With help from the US Marshals and other national law enforcement agencies, Lindsey was caught in Georgia in May 2016.

Lindsey will be 61 years old before he's first eligible for parole.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.