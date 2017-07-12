Studies show a cup of coffee a day could keep the doctor away

If you're the type of person that can't live without your morning cup of "joe," two new studies show that coffee drinkers may actually live longer.

One study by the American College of Physicians shows that out of 185,000 Americans who drank four or more cups of coffee per day had an 18 percent decrease in their chance of death compared to those who never drank a cup. Another study done in Europe found similar results.

When discussing the previous studies, Cleveland Clinic wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen said, "Those people lived longer and had decreased immune dysfunction, decreased cancer rates, decreased cardiovascular disease rates, decreased liver dysfunction and decreased immune dysfunction."

Dr. Rozien added that the key to healthy coffee consumption is to not dilute the coffee with additives. "The things you want to avoid; added sugar, added syrups, and, of course, added cream. So drink your coffee black, whether it’s decaf or not."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.