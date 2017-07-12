Sandusky man accused of carjacking and attempted murder in Euclid

An 18-year-old Sandusky man is accused of shooting an 81-year-old man in the chest during an attempted carjacking.

Police said the incident happened on Monday in the parking lot of the US Post Office on Euclid Avenue in Euclid. The suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested by police after a brief manhunt.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound and other injuries in the incident, the victim is currently in stable condition.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder.

