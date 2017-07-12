2 Kent State University students at center of funny viral BuzzFeed Tinder story

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec haven't met in real life yet, but it looks like Tinder is trying to make arrangements for them in Maui after their story has gone viral. (Source: Facebook)

Two Kent State University students who have never met in person have kept up a "relationship" on Tinder for about three years and everyone is cheering for them get together after BuzzFeed featured their story in a post that has gone viral.

Michelle Arendas, 21, and Josh Avsec, 22, have never met in real life but they started talking three years ago on Tinder.

The two clearly share the same sense of humor. BuzzFeed News reported that Avsec sent Arendas a message and months later she finally responded by saying "Hey sorry my phone died!" The joke continued for three years. Each one would wait months to respond with things like "Hey, sorry was in the shower."

BuzzFeed picked up on the story after Avsec shared a screen shot of the "couple's" conversation on Twitter.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Arendas, of course, responded in the most perfect way to his tweet.

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

Since then, Twitter has responded by encouraging the two to actually meet and even get married.

if you ever end up meeting, first round of drinks are on me (maybe even the second round, if you guys get to that). — Louis Zúñiga (@LZuni) July 12, 2017

I'm rooting for u guys — lil ging princess (@ajalugo3) July 10, 2017

Marry her. — Dalton Lambert (@therealdaltron) July 10, 2017

I've cleared my calendar for 2055 for when you finally meet. — Brendan Black ???? (@MrBrendanBlack) July 12, 2017

please get married, if this aint true love in 2017, I dont know what is — Irene (@Irene_Byun_) July 11, 2017

Since Avsec sent the initial tweet, the duo has exchanged phone numbers.

Tinder also encouraged the couple to get together and offered to send them to a destination for their first date.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

They chose Maui.

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! ??? — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

Follow Avsec's Twitter account and Arendas's Twitter account to see how their adventure turns out.

Read the entire story with an interview with Avsec and Arendas on BuzzFeed News.

