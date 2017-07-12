2 Kent State University students at center of funny viral BuzzFe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 Kent State University students at center of funny viral BuzzFeed Tinder story

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Connect
Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec haven't met in real life yet, but it looks like Tinder is trying to make arrangements for them in Maui after their story has gone viral. (Source: Facebook) Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec haven't met in real life yet, but it looks like Tinder is trying to make arrangements for them in Maui after their story has gone viral. (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Two Kent State University students who have never met in person have kept up a "relationship" on Tinder for about three years and everyone is cheering for them get together after BuzzFeed featured their story in a post that has gone viral

Michelle Arendas, 21, and Josh Avsec, 22, have never met in real life but they started talking three years ago on Tinder.  

The two clearly share the same sense of humor. BuzzFeed News reported that Avsec sent Arendas a message and months later she finally responded by saying "Hey sorry my phone died!" The joke continued for three years. Each one would wait months to respond with things like "Hey, sorry was in the shower." 

BuzzFeed picked up on the story after Avsec shared a screen shot of the "couple's" conversation on Twitter. 

Arendas, of course, responded in the most perfect way to his tweet. 

Since then, Twitter has responded by encouraging the two to actually meet and even get married. 

Since Avsec sent the initial tweet, the duo has exchanged phone numbers. 

Tinder also encouraged the couple to get together and offered to send them to a destination for their first date. 

They chose Maui. 

Follow Avsec's Twitter account and Arendas's Twitter account to see how their adventure turns out. 

Read the entire story with an interview with Avsec and Arendas on BuzzFeed News

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly