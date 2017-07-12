Man shot by police after pointing gun at Canton officers

A man was shot by police during an officer-involved shooting in Canton early Wednesday morning.

According to Canton police, officers stopped a suspicious group of males at 11th Street and Worley Avenue NW just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say one subject took off from the scene. Police caught up to 18-year-old Jashaun Malik Nickol at a nearby intersection. He pointed a gun at the officers, who then fired back at the suspect. Nickol was shot in the leg.

Police took the man to the hospital for treatment and later booked him into the Stark County Jail.

Police are still investigating the incident.

