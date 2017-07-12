Wedding Wednesday, Week #12: NE Ohio hot spots for engagement and wedding photos

(Source: Love Is All You Need Photography)

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

It seems that every wedding invitation I receive is preceded by a “save the date;” a photo on a card where an engaged couple gazes longingly into each other’s eyes. Their wedding date is usually stamped proudly in the foreground of the photo.

Engagements and weddings are the perfect occasions for these fanciful snapshots.

So, how do you choose the perfect location for these once in a lifetime moments?

This morning, I sat down with photographer extraordinaire, Katrina Kubicina, of Love Is All You Need Photography.

She let me in on a little secret; the five best places in NE Ohio to shoot your wedding or engagement photos!

Check out our interview below for these romantic backdrops! (Wait until you see these views!)

Previous Wedding Wednesday segments:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.