Campaign to keep unused medications out of the Great Lakes

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is trying to keep drinking water clean. The push is to keep people from flushing old and unused medications.

According to a news release wastewater treatment plants are unable to remove pharmaceuticals, so medications end up in the waterways threatening the environment and public health.

NEORSD, Cleveland 19 and Discount Drug Mart will host a Pharmaceutical Collection of any unwanted pills at the following locations:

Discount Drug Mart, 6476 York Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130 on Wednesday, July 12 between 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Discount Drug Mart, 17815 Puritas Ave, Cleveland, OH 44135 on Wednesday, August 2 between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Discount Drug Mart, 24485 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070 on Wednesday, September 6 between 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

