Astonishing picture shows lightning hitting Terminal Tower, Key Bank building during Cleveland storm

A picture is worth a thousand words and a thousand shares on Facebook. After Justin Silberman shared his picture of lightning hitting the tops of the Key Bank building and the Terminal Tower in Cleveland on Facebook, it quickly went viral.

He posted the picture on the Earth & Ariel Facebook page Monday during storms and soon more than 1,000 others shared it. Earth & Ariel is a Cleveland-based, intermittently available, marketing collaborative, according to its Facebook page.

Silberman said in the post the picture was taken with the timelapse feature on his cell phone.

Storms are in the forecast still in Northeast Ohio. Get a latest look at the weather here.

