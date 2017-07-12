Astonishing picture shows lightning hitting Terminal Tower, Key Bank building during Cleveland storm

A picture is worth a thousand words and a thousand shares on Facebook. After Justin Silberman shared his picture of lightning hitting the tops of the Key Bank building and the Terminal Tower in Cleveland on Facebook, it quickly went viral.
He posted the picture on the Earth & Ariel Facebook page Monday during storms and soon more than 1,000 others shared it. Earth & Ariel is a Cleveland-based, intermittently available, marketing collaborative, according to its Facebook page.
Silberman said in the post the picture was taken with the timelapse feature on his cell phone.
Storms are in the forecast still in Northeast Ohio. Get a latest look at the weather here.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>