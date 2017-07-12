Chipotle is testing out queso

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Twitter queso is being tested at a location in New York City. The restaurant said hopefully queso becomes a nationwide trend at each location.

We're just testing it at one location in NYC for now, but hopefully it'll become a nationwide thing. -Zach — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 12, 2017

Chipotle also posted on Twitter there will probably be an extra charge for the queso.

There will likely be an extra charge, dependent on how much you'd like. -Zach — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 12, 2017

Customers of Chipotle were excited to hear the news.

"It's hard enough to not get Chipotle every day walking home from the gym but not that they will get queso, idk what I'm gonna do," Liz Lucci said.

"The fact that Chipotle is getting queso completely erases every issue in my life," Derek Mears said.

"Chipotle has always been better than Moe's. But adding queso takes it to another level," Kyron Beale said.

