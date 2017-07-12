Uniontown officer shot during domestic call recovering after sur - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Uniontown officer shot during domestic call recovering after surgery Wednesday

UNIONTOWN, OH (WOIO) -

The Uniontown Police Department said Sergeant David White underwent surgery Wednesday morning. He's in recovery now, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Chief Harold Britt is asking the community to keep Sergeant White and his family in your prayers.

Sergeant White was identified as the officer shot 4 times during a domestic call Sunday night. 

White and another officer were responding to a domestic call at a home on Lela Avenue NW in Uniontown at 10:17 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said police officers were met by gunfire when they arrived at the home. They returned fire. Police confirmed the suspect, Ryan Probst was killed. 

Sgt. White was taken to Akron City Hospital.

White has 25 years of experience and has been with Uniontown police since 2002. 

