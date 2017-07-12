Report: Cavaliers to sign Cedi Osman from Turkey

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly planning to sign Turkish forward Cedi Osman.

According to ESPN, the three-year deal will be worth $8.3 million. Osman, 22, was originally acquired in the 2015 NBA Draft via trade between the Cavs and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Some NBA analysts believe that Osman's defensive activity and youthful energy could help the Cavs to some extent.

The tax for the 2017-18 NBA season is now projected be the highest payroll with tax in league history, according to ESPN.

Cavs updated 2018 tax bill including Osman signing: $70.7 million — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 12, 2017

Osman's addition is the fourth signing this offseason. The others include resigning Kyle Korver, and signing Jose Calderon and Jeff Green.

