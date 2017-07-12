Crying baby rescued from hot car after mom goes shopping in Walmart

A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.

The 5-month old baby was crying as he sat in a parked car at a Walmart in Boardman, OH. It was 73 degrees outside.

None of the windows of the car had been left open by his mother Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, and the child was sweating, according to the police report.

Boardman police officers and Ludt's Towing eventually opened the car and removed the baby. Police say the baby, who is expected to be fine, had been alone in the car for 45 minutes.

Lawrence, who completely ignored a warning on Walmart's doors telling people not to leave children in cars, was arrested in the store while shopping.

The child is being cared for by his grandfather, who showed up during the incident.

Lawrence has been charged with child endangering.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.