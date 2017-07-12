Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart and Ken Jeong celebrating birthdays on July 13

Harrison Ford

Ford is most known for playing the role of Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' movies. He is also known for starring in 'Indiana Jones'.

Ford is turning 75 on July 13.

Patrick Stewart

Professor X from the 'X-Men' movie series is turning 77 on July 13. Stewart also starred in 'Star Trek: Next Generation'.

Ken Jeong

Jeong is most known for being in the 'Hangover' movie series. He was also in 'Pineapple Express'.

He turns 48 on July 13.

