Tuition increases for incoming Ohio State University freshmen

Incoming freshmen at Ohio State University will see an increase in tuition and various fees at the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

According to an Ohio State University press release, tuition for in-state freshmen students will increase 5.5 percent. The increase calculates roughly to be an additional $550 per year for in-state tuition and mandatory fees.

The rate increase will apply only to freshmen and will be frozen at that rate for four years. In addition to the tuition increase, freshmen will pay an additional 6 percent for housing and 3 percent for dining.

Even though incoming students will have to pay more money, the college will expand financial aid and will increase the amount of available scholarships.

The Board of Trustees agrees upon the increase during a recent board meeting.

