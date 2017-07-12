Arrest made in senseless basketball court killing

Justice for a Cleveland man killed trying to break up a fight on a basketball court one month after he was gunned down for trying to be a peacemaker.

U.S. Marshals arrested Lawrence Harris on Lipton Avenue in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

"This was a senseless killing and our task force acted quickly on the information we had to safely arrest this dangerous individual and get him off our streets," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Harris was wanted for the June 15 shooting and killing of 27-year-old Aramis Roey.

According to Cleveland Police, Roey was playing basketball at Gawron Park on East 136th St. & Harvard with his nephews when he tried to break up a fight that broke out.

The suspect, Harris, left the park and returned with a gun, shooting Roey twice.

