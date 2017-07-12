Whole Foods will open a store in Akron

Photo of the location for the Whole Foods in Akron (Source WOIO)

Whole Foods Market 365 is going to be the anchor store for a plaza in Akron's Wallhaven neighborhood. The store will open on Sept. 14.

It will be located on West Market Street, the store offers foods with no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store will also feature a coffee bar and asian-inspired dishes from Fire Leaf that customers can order.

The store will be the sixth in the chain to open nationally. Shoppers can sign up for 365 Rewards program for personalized offers and save 10 percent on more than 100 products each time they shop.

