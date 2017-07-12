Suspect arrested for the May murder of a 53-year-old Cleveland man

The suspect for the homicide of David Anderson was arrested Wednesday morning by 5th district officers.

David Witcher is accused of shooting and killing Anderson on May 9 at the victim's home on the 10500 block of Elmarge Avenue in Cleveland.

Police asked for the public's help in finding the 30-year-old suspect back on May 17. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

