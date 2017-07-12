Families of women killed on Memorial Day: If you saw something, say something

Questions surrounding a Memorial Day double homicide still linger for the families still searching for a killer.

Jamilia Carter, 22, and Shonna Adams, 21, were driving on Cedar Avenue near East 28th street when a truck, possibly a dark SUV, pulled up and shot into their vehicle. Shonna Adams’ mother, Toy Steele, wears a necklace with her daughter’s photo in it everyday.

“My daughter is gone and that’s a big loss,” said Steele.

Steele described her daughter as a compassionate young woman who was planning to go to school this fall to become a nurse.

“That’s what she loved, she loved to take care of people,” said Steele.

Steele said the women were on their way to a barbecue when the shooting happened. One witness was able to tell Steele a little about what he saw.

“The guy said they were just sitting here talking and a car just pulled up and started shooting at them,” said Steele.

Steele said she doesn’t know any reason why anyone would want to hurt her daughter. She believes the women were not the intended targets and that the shooter picked the wrong car.

Crime stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the double homicide. Steele hopes the money will motivate someone to talk.

“If you see something and God allows you to see something, you should say something,” said Steele.

Steele and others will be canvassing the area around East 28th this weekend putting fliers about and spreading the word about the reward.

