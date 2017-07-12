Lineman electrocuted while pulling wire flown to Columbus, listed as critical

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a lineman was electrocuted during the process of pulling new wires.

Authorities said the victim came in contact with a live wire around 3 p.m. on Riggle Road in Worthington Township. The lineman was identified as Robert McNeish, 49, of West Sunbury, Pa.

He was transported to OhioHealth and later flown to the Ohio State University burn unit in Columbus. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday evening.

A person assisting McNeish ran to the bucket truck and lowered the bucket after noticing McNeish had come in contact with the wires.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.