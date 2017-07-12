Cleveland police: Man killed in Wednesday evening shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police: Man killed in Wednesday evening shooting

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest Wednesday in Cleveland.

It happened around 8 p.m. near E. 110 St. and Superior.

The man was taken to University Hospitals by emergency medical personnel, where he later died.

