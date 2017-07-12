Here's how to protect your Amazon Prime deliveries

Few things are more disappointing than someone stealing from you, and Amazon has come up with a solution to what's becoming a far more common problem.

The company says millions of people bought something on Prime Day. But some waited to receive their packages only to find out some crook walked up and took their stuff.

Well, there's a way around that.

"Oh, it's very convenient and you don't have to worry about packages getting lost on your porch or anything like that," said consumer Annie Hanks.

What Hanks is really talking about is getting ripped off. More than 23 million people get their packages stolen each year in America. More than 4,000 customer complaints are filed annually against shipping companies.

Amazon customer Glenda Holly says the app and pickup process are excellent. She really likes the smart package locker process.

"You place your order online. You can track the package until delivery. They keep you abreast of the whole process step by step. They send you an email when it's ready. You get a code," Holly said.

It takes less than 30 seconds to walk through the door at the Amazon Cleveland location at 2020 Euclid, go to the locker listed in your email, scan a bar code and pop open the locker door. You reach in to get your package and you're on your way.

Salah Abuzahrih of Cleveland works downtown and he loves the ease of ordering online and then picking up his packages at the Amazon location near his workplace.

"You order just like you do on Amazon but your shipping location can be here instead of at home or wherever," he said. "It comes in a day quicker most of the time."

The downtown location is right across from Cleveland State University.

There are four Amazon Pickup Locations in Greater Cleveland:

2020 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights

Amazon Locker: Great Lakes Mall, Mentor

iP3 Repair in Stow.

Here are a few more ways to make sure your packages don't get stolen:

Use the UPS Store

Have your packages delivered at work, if it's not against company policy

Require a signature on delivery

Reroute or reschedule your delivery

