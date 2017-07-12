Midway Mall in Elyria sells at auction, shoppers wonder what's next

The final bid for The winning bid for the Midway Mall property reportedly came to $4.25 million. (Source: WOIO)

The struggling Midway Mall in Elyria could soon be getting a big makeover. The 19-acre property sold at auction on Wednesday to an unknown buyer.

The Elyria Chronicle Telegram reports the final bid for the Midway Mall property came to $4.25 million. No details have been released yet for its redevelopment.

“I grew up here and it's such an eyesore now. It's so empty now it's kind of heartbreaking, you know,” said Jeff Matthews.

Anchor stores like Macy's and Dillard's have come and gone, and now Sears is packing up too. The smaller shops started closing down around them.

Last November, the city presented a study in hopes of bringing business back to the area. Consultants suggested a shopping center like Crocker Park in Westlake with a mix of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Resident Carrie Schofield likes that idea.

“More modern -- more restaurants, more little stores, boutiques type of thing,” she said.

It's been a tough time for malls across the country as more and more consumers head online to do their shopping.

Resident Jeff Matthews likes the idea of a public space to keep people connected and somewhere for children to play, like splash pads.

“It would be nice if there was at least something for kids to do, to keep them busy,” he said.

Diane Green wants to see a gathering space where people can come together over the holidays. She hopes whatever comes next is here to stay.

“I hope it is successful. Because we're only 10 minutes from here and it's very sad to see yet another place dwindling down,” Green said.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the Mayor of Elyria for more information, but she hasn't returned those phone calls.

The Lorain County Auditor's Office lists the mall's market value at $12.5 million.

The property is in escrow. Once escrow has been closed, the auction details will be made available upon request.

