Bay Village standoff ends peacefully

A standoff ended without incident just after midnight Thursday.

Bay Village police and officers from surrounding communities were called to a home in the area of Wolf Road and Kenilworth Avenue around 9:15 p.m.Wednesday night after a male barricaded himself in a home following a domestic dispute.

Negotiators were called in to talk to the male. He eventually gave himself up around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident. The man will face charges in Rocky River Municipal Court at a later date.

