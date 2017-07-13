Be alert: Flash flood advisories issued for northeast Ohio

Heavy periods of rain could lead to flash flooding in northeast Ohio on Thursday. Most of the area is under some sort of rain or flood watch.

*HEADS UP* at 5:33 AM. *HEAVY RAIN* moving through may lead to *FLASH FLOODING*. Rainfall rates up to 2.5"/hr. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/38KFghzlm1 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) July 13, 2017

As of 5:30 a.m., a flood WATCH is in effect for:

Ashland

Ashtabula Inland

Crawford

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Medina

Northern Erie (Pa.)

Ottawa

Portage

Richland

Sandusky

Seneca

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

In the event of a flash flood, there are several safety tips to keep in mind. We've all heard the saying "Turn Around, Don't Drown!" Do not attempt to walk or drive through flood waters because even a couple inches of water could be strong enough to sweep you or your vehicle away. If there are floods in the area, move to higher ground and wait for the waters to recede.

