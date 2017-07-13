LeBron James crowned King of NBA at ESPYS

Many were not surprised when LeBron James won the Best NBA Player award at the 2017 ESPYS award show.

Wednesday night's award was the 14th time that LeBron has won an ESPY, and the fifth time he was named the NBA's best player by ESPN.

LeBron had a historic season and set many landmarks during his 2016-17 campaign. He helped lead the Cavs to the NBA Finals for the third time in a row, was selected to the NBA All-Star team and All-NBA First team, and set career highs in rebounds per game, assists per game, double-doubles, and triple-doubles.

The Cavs star also took a step past Michael Jordan, passing him as the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader.

