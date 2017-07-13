Avon Lake sign thief to serve 5 days in jail for stealing over 500 signs

The man who stole more than 500 signs from throughout Avon Lake was sentenced to five days in jail.

John Hoelzl, 62, appeared for sentencing Thursday morning for charges of receiving stolen property.

During a previous court appearance, Hoelzl said he took the signs in an effort to clean up the city and claimed they were distracting drivers.

Officers took more than 500 signs from his home. The signs are valued at $5,500.

In addition to the jail time, Hoelzl must apologize to all the organizations represented on the signs, serve 100 hours of community service, and pay court costs and restitution.

