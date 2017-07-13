Celebrity sightings at famed Christmas Story House

A Christmas Story House is a landmark in Cleveland, and you just never know who will stop by for a visit.

The west side home is Ralphie's original house in the 1983 film. Celebrities stop by frequently to check out the iconic sight.

On Tuesday, rocker Rob Zombie stopped by.

A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

The Kardashians also stopped by recently while in Cleveland.

