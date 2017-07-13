Celebrity sightings at famed Christmas Story House - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Celebrity sightings at famed Christmas Story House

A Christmas Story House is a landmark in Cleveland, and you just never know who will stop by for a visit.

The west side home is Ralphie's original house in the 1983 film. Celebrities stop by frequently to check out the iconic sight.

On Tuesday, rocker Rob Zombie stopped by.

The Kardashians also stopped by recently while in Cleveland.

