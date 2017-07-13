Police looking for credit card cloning suspects in Cuyahoga County

A woman in Cuyahoga County has become a victim of credit card cloning. Westlake Police said the victim's ATM card was inoperative.

Her bank said her account had been frozen because of transactions at a Walgreens in Bay Village and the North Olmsted Walmart, the total of the transactions came out to $339.

Police said the stores were able to provide pictures of the suspects who used a cloned credit card. Anyone who can identify the female suspects should call the Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

The website bankrate.com offers four tips to prevent thieves from taking your card information. It's important to cover your password when typing it in when making a purchase.

According to Bankrate.com it might be a better idea to cut down on the amount of times you visit an ATM.

It's also a good idea to check your balance every two days. The website also said if the ATM does not look right it might be a safer choice not to use it.

