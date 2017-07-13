Police looking for credit card cloning suspects in Cuyahoga Coun - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police looking for credit card cloning suspects in Cuyahoga County

Photo of the suspects accused of credit card cloning in Cuyahoga County (Source Police) Photo of the suspects accused of credit card cloning in Cuyahoga County (Source Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A woman in Cuyahoga County has become a victim of credit card cloning. Westlake Police said the victim's ATM card was inoperative.

Her bank said her account had been frozen because of transactions at a Walgreens in Bay Village and the North Olmsted Walmart, the total of the transactions came out to $339.

Police said the stores were able to provide pictures of the suspects who used a cloned credit card. Anyone who can identify the female suspects should call the Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

The website bankrate.com offers four tips to prevent thieves from taking your card information. It's important to cover your password when typing it in when making a purchase.

According to Bankrate.com it might be a better idea to cut down on the amount of times you visit an ATM.

It's also a good idea to check your balance every two days. The website also said if the ATM does not look right it might be a safer choice not to use it.

