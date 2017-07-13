LeBron attends LA Lakers Summer League game, posts about Lonzo Ball

LeBron James was in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League game on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

His presence drew a lot of speculation of why LeBron was at the game.

LeBron James thoughtfully scouting Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ljbtQHDIKn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 13, 2017

Lebron scouting seeing if he wanna play w Lonzo — DemetriusGonsalves (@MrGonsalves_) July 13, 2017

During the game, LeBron certainly took notice of the shoes that Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was wearing.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Rather than wearing his signature Big Baller Brand sneakers, Lonzo opted to wear a pair of Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes. LeBron has a lifetime contract with Nike, and ironically, Lonzo had his best game of the preseason games so far while wearing the Nike shoes. LeBron posted on Instagram and commented Nike's slogan, "Just. Do. It". Perhaps, he is trying to recruit Lonzo over to Nike?

