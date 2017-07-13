Parma homeowners fear another round of flooding

Parma homeowner gives us a tour of his home after recent floods. (Source: WOIO)

Parma residents are crossing their fingers and hoping their basements don't flood Thursday after more rain is expected in the forecast.

Many are still cleaning up after last week's floods.

William Sulak is still trying to get the smell out of his basement.

"Ths is what I got left, after all the stuff that was down here," said William Sulak, a homeowner. "I threw away dressers, my son's dresser, all kinds of stuff he had down here. It was just so pitiful. It smelled so bad down here, it was unbelievable. I've been washing it every day since then, trying to suck all the water out of there. In fact, the cleaner is almost broke. I've been working it so hard."

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said he understands the frustrations of the residents.

He said the city's working to improve the sewer system. He said they've spent $13.8 million in maintaining and improving sewer lines since 2012. And they continue to fix culvert pipes, improve sewer management, and monitor the flow of city creeks.

City leaders said they've continued to push for more funding from the federal government to fix this problem.

